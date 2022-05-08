 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of ruining royal relations: 'Need their finances'

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issued a major warning about the state of their finances and how it ‘relies’ on the state of their relations with the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made this claim in his interview with Us Weekly’s Royally Us.

He was quoted saying, “From the Susssexes point of view, if they're going to be philanthropists, it's not in her interest or his to have bad family relations.”

“Apart from Princess Eugenie and Doria, Meghan's mother, they are certainly estranged from everybody as far as I can see.”

“They're certainly not close to them. As far as the Royal Family is concerned, they want to stop damage. It's everyone's interest to solve the rift but will it be solved?”

“What about the state of the Sussexes finances, what about Netflix's disastrous situation with shares plummeting? And the fact that they're going to scrap Meghan's series.”

More From Entertainment:

‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch cracks hilarious joke about Will Smith's Oscars incident

‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch cracks hilarious joke about Will Smith's Oscars incident
Kendall Jenner keeps beau Devin Booker picture close to her heart

Kendall Jenner keeps beau Devin Booker picture close to her heart
Scott Disick says he ‘will always love’ Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick says he ‘will always love’ Kourtney Kardashian

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace
British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome

British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome
Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique

Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’
Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave

Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave
Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation

Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation
‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord

‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord

Latest

view all