PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran Khan's Abbottabad speech 'conspiracy against Pakistan'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/ Reuters/ File

Premier says legal action will be taken against the ex-premier for attempting to instigate a civil war in the country.



Says Imran Niazi is Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of today who wants to make Pakistan like Libya and Iraq.

Says Imran Khan was "biting the same hand that fed him".

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday termed Imran Khan's Abbottabad speech "a conspiracy against Pakistan".



In a statement, the prime minister said those concocting a narrative against national institutions were the real Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs.

Referring to Imran Khan's speech during a rally in Abbottabad, the premier said that the state of Pakistan, the Constitution, and national institutions were challenged today, therefore, legal action will be taken against the PTI chairman.

The premier, in the statement, further added that Imran Khan is not conspiring in politics, but he is hatching a conspiracy against Pakistan.

"Pakistan cannot be sacrificed on the basis of the ego, arrogance, and lies of one person. First, Imran Niazi conspired to drown Pakistan's economy and now he is trying to trigger a civil war," the statement said. "The government will crush Imran Niazi's conspiracy to cause a civil war in the country".

The prime minister added that "Imran Niazi is the Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of today who wanted Pakistan to face the same fate as Libya and Iraq."



He further said that Imran was "biting the same hand that fed him".

"The 220 million people of Pakistan, the Constitution, and the national institutions are not slaves to one person's ego. Imran Niazi wants to enslave the masses, but we will not allow him to become the Hitler of Pakistan," the statement said.

"Imran Niazi lied a lot, but now he has to face the truth."