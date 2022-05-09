BTS to not attend BBMAs 2022 for THIS reason

 
BTS ARMY was gearing up to gush over their much-loved K-pop idols on the red carpet of Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) this year too, however, the reports suggest otherwise.

The septet, who has landed nominations in not one or two but six categories at the prestigious award, is reportedly focused on its comeback – anthology album Proof.

The Butter hitmakers thus will not be arriving at the star-studded event on May 15 to leave no stone unturned for the new set, slated to release on June 10.

To go by the reports, the world’s most popular boy group will give its acceptance speech in a video if they win any award out of the six nominations.

BTS has been nominated in Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist/Excluding USA, Top Selling Song (For both Butter and Permission to Dance), Top Billboard Global Song/Excluding the USA and the Top Rock Song category. 


