 
pakistan
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

President Arif Alvi approves Ashtar Ausaf's appointment as AGP

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali. Photo: Twitter/ @Alim_Qureshi1/file
Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali. Photo: Twitter/ @Alim_Qureshi1/file  

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif had appointed Ausaf as new AGP on Sunday.
  • President Alvi approved appointment of new AGP as per premier's recommendation under Article 100(1) of Constitution.
  • Ausaf served as AGP during tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of renowned lawyer Ashtar Ausaf Ali as the new Attorney-General of Pakistan.

Ausaf had been designated on the post by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. 

A statement issued by the official Twitter account of President of Pakistan said that President Alvi appointed the AGP as per the recommendation of the premier under Article 100(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The post of attorney-general fell vacant after Khalid Javed Khan resigned on April 9 following the departure of the PTI government, saying he had tried to serve the country to the best of his ability and conscience.

Related items

Ashtar Ausaf Ali had served as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on law and justice during 2015-16. He had been the AGP during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He previously served as Advocate General of Punjab twice, from 1998 to 1999 and 2012 to 2013. He also served as Prosecutor General of the province from 2011 to 2012, and as Advisor on Human Rights to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1997.

As Attorney-General, he spearheaded the drafting of the 25th Amendment merging FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, began the settlement process that culminated in the resolution of the $6 billion Reko Diq investment dispute, and the renewal of the GSP Plus trade package. He was, awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2018.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: Pakistan detects first case of Omicron sub-variant

Coronavirus: Pakistan detects first case of Omicron sub-variant
'Zero tolerance': PM Shehbaz Sharif orders strict ban on sugar export

'Zero tolerance': PM Shehbaz Sharif orders strict ban on sugar export
Karachi is warming up faster than the global average, warn experts

Karachi is warming up faster than the global average, warn experts
PTI, MQM-P get into social media debate over Sindh governor's appointment

PTI, MQM-P get into social media debate over Sindh governor's appointment
Hajj 2022: Here's how you can get govt help if you are making the pilgrimage

Hajj 2022: Here's how you can get govt help if you are making the pilgrimage
IHC directs PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as SAPM

IHC directs PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as SAPM
No specific legislation on agenda for maiden NA session under new govt today

No specific legislation on agenda for maiden NA session under new govt today
FM Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden US visit expected this month

FM Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden US visit expected this month
Severe heatwave likely to grip Sindh after May 11

Severe heatwave likely to grip Sindh after May 11
PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to take legal action against Imran Khan's anti-state speech

PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to take legal action against Imran Khan's anti-state speech
Sindh CM directs irrigation dept to release drinkable water in relevant systems

Sindh CM directs irrigation dept to release drinkable water in relevant systems
Premature to talk about army chief's extension: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Premature to talk about army chief's extension: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Latest

view all