Monday May 09 2022
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal melt hearts with their adorable smiles in new snap: SEE

Monday May 09, 2022

Katrina Kaif is having the time of her life with husband Vicky Kaushal as she takes him to her ‘favourite place’ in latest photo.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor sent the internet into a meltdown as she dropped adorable photos from a restaurant in New York with beau.

“The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby’s,” the Bollywood diva captioned the picture.

In the first image, the 38-year-old radiates glow as she smiled towards the camera. 

She shared the screen with the Sardar Udham actor as he hugs Katrina in the next photo. The actor also posted the picture of her favourite food in the last image.

Katrina looks gorgeous in a green coloured shirt as her hair brown hair falls on her shoulder whereas Vicky looks dapper in a hoodie which he paired with a white shirt.

In the comment section, Anushka Sharma dropped hearts while Alia Bhatt commented with several crying emojis as she wrote, “How dare you!!!!!!.”

Vicky also shared a picture with the love of his life as they crossed roads. The 33-year-old actor has his arm around Katrina.

He captioned it, “Sugar rush.”

On the work front, Katrina will be blessing the big screen with two of her projects titled Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot

On the other hand, Kaushal will be seen in movies including Merry Christmas, Sam Bahadur, and Govinda Naam Mera. 

