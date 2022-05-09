 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
Monday May 09, 2022

Prince Harry shows off acting skills in new short film

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has shown off his acting skills in a short film promoting his company Travalyst.

He plays a starring role in a sustainable travel campaign sketch in which he can be seen jogging through a forest before being accused of dropping a lolly wrapper four years earlier on a trip to New Zealand.

The video also features New Zealand actors Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry actually filmed the short sketch in California.

Earlier, the Duke announced on Monday he would be sharing a new project with the world which would debut on TV in New Zealand.

