Prince Harry, Meghan ‘annoyed’ Netflix with exclusive interviews to rivals





Netflix execs are reportedly ‘annoyed’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opening up to rival outlets in recent bombshell interviews despite signing a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked an eye-watering £112million deal with Netflix in 2020 soon after leaving the royal family, however, Harry chose to speak to NBC for an exclusive chat after meeting with the Queen in April instead of Netflix.

Talking to The Mail on Sunday, an insider spilled: “Netflix would have loved the first comments about the visit to the Queen for the documentary. There was a real sense of annoyance that they were made to another broadcaster."

Another industry insider shared: “Netflix is paying them millions and they're giving all their best interviews to other networks. Do they expect Netflix to be happy about that?”

The comments come after Netflix axed Meghan’s first animated series for the platform, Pearl, just last week in a major blow.