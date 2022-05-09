 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Diana 'shaking her head' at 'gold-digger' Meghan Markle: Psychic

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

File Footage


TV psychic and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Deborah Davies recently weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s row with the royal family, also sharing how the late Princess Diana would feel about the debacle.

Davies, who recently launched her podcast Unexplained Deaths & Mysteries, had an exclusive chat with The Daily Star during which she talked about Meghan and Harry leaving the UK for US in 2020.

According to Davies: “I think the pair of them have had a massive shock to be honest.”

“I think they thought they were going to go to America and be the next Kardashians with a royal twist and it's been a humongous flop.”

"People did like Prince Harry. The reason for that (flop) is Meghan Markle is the biggest gold-digger possible, she's so fame-hungry – she thought she could take on the Royal Family and be bigger than them,” Davies further slammed.

She added: “I think that was her intention when she married Harry, she thought I'm going to be viewed as the Queen but she couldn't be.”

Davies also shared her psychic belief about Harry’s mother Princess Diana, saying: “I'm sure Princess Diana is sat up there on a cloud somewhere shaking her head with a hand over her face thinking 'What on Earth?!'”

