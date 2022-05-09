 
Showbiz
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Sakina Samo pens a heartfelt note on Mother's Day: 'I Am You My Mother'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Sakina Samo pens a heartfelt note on Mother’s Day: ‘I Am You My Mother’
Sakina Samo pens a heartfelt note on Mother’s Day: ‘I Am You My Mother’

Pakistani actor Sakina Samo remembered her late mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day as she penned a heartwarming note for her.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a vintage photo of her mother decorated in a frame.

She captioned it with a note, “I Am You My Mother.”

“Although she’s long gone - but her teachings, her wisdom, her sayings her unique humour we all apply in everyday life,” Sakina added. “Born in a Sufi town - she was gifted with an intuitive dervish soul.”

The actor continued, “Not a single day goes by without thinking of her and referring to her with something or the other.”

“We all sisters haven’t forgotten her - we sense her dervish aura around us all the time. we haven’t miss her since she’s gone - we feel she’s with us - and will always be till the end of time,” she further added.

Concluding her post, Sakina wrote, “As for me: I can sum up myself in three words. As a mother, ‘Loving, Caring, protective.’ That’s all I am in general too. Sakina x.”



