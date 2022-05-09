 
Halle Berry reflects on love received by her teacher on Mother's Day

The joyous occasion of Mother’s Day was marked on May 8 and a number of popular stars turned to their social media handle to share heartwarming tributes to their loving mothers.

Cherishing the beautiful bond of motherhood, Hollywood actress Halle Berry took to her Instagram handle and reflected on the priceless love she received from the ‘other mothers’ this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the Academy Award-winning actress, 55, paid a touching tribute to her 5th-grade teacher Yvonne Sims, whom she explained has been like a second mother to her.


Sharing loving pictures with her teacher, Berry penned down a sweet note that reads, "On Mother's Day, not only do I reflect on what it truly means to be a mother — and the importance of a mother's love — I also reflect on what it means to receive love from a mother and sometimes that love comes from 'another mother.'"

The X-Men actress further added, "Yvonne Sims has been my 'Other Mother' since she was my 5th grade teacher. Without her guidance, wisdom, patience and most importantly, her UNCONDITIONAL love for me in all the stages of my life, I'm not so sure I'd still be here."

The Call star concluded her note on, "I love you, Yvonne Sims with all my heart! Today, as we celebrate mothers, let's also celebrate our 'OTHER MOTHERS!' Happy Mother's Day!"

In her IG Story, the Bruised actress also shared a photo of her hand covered in gold jewelry, adorned with her kids' names. "Mother's Day BLING," she wrote in the caption.

