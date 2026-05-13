Blake Lively lands in fresh legal trouble after 'It Ends With Us' trial

Blake Lively faces new legal setback after Justin Baldoni settlement

Blake Lively might be celebrating her victory in the It Ends With Us case which ended in a settlement between her and Justin Baldoni, but not all is in her favour.

The 38-year-old actress filed a request demanding repercussions and financial damages she faced in the legal battle, from Baldoni.

However, her motion to access further information into Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit was denied by the judge, telling Lively to relax about the matter, as reported by TMZ.

The judge made it clear that he didn’t need more information to reconsider the verdict on the case, after Baldoni and Lively reached a settlement last week.

The Gossip Girl star is still fighting for the financial damages due to the Jane the Virgin actor’s dismissed countersuit.

Lively previously argued that according to a 2023 California law for harassment accusers, she was owed fees and damages to retaliate.

Baldoni’s case was dismissed without any discussion about the California law that Lively had brought up.

However, Baldoni’s team strictly fought against the law’s application at the time.

Now that the trial has been cancelled after the parties reached a settlement, they have both been celebrating their victories, with Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, describing the settlement as a “huge victory,” and Lively’s team calling it a “resounding victory.”