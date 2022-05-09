 
Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson

The Kardashians fans rallied against Kris Jenner on social media after she sent 'love' to Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star, who cheated on Khloe, sent a gorgeous bunch of flowers to his ex-ladylove's mum on Mother’s Day.

Kris took to Instagram to share the pictures of the massive floral arrangement while writing, “Thank You.”

“Love you [pink heart emoji],” the 66-year-old added.

However, fans appeared unimpressed with Kris for sending her love to Tristan who, in January, confirmed he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Taking to Reddit, one Kardashians fan wrote, “How, as a mother, can you associate with someone who embarrassed your daughter and treated her like trash. Like, how?”

Another asked, “Does loyalty exist in their world” while a third comment read, “I feel like this would be so disrespectful.”

“If I had a daughter in Khloe’s position, I’d keep it civil for the sake of their child, but never openly accept gifts/affection,” it added.  

