Tupac Shakur's friend reveals interesting facts about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Watch

American rapper Mutah Wassin Shabazz Beale, better known as Napoleon, has shared interesting facts about Will Smith and his sweet wife Jada Pinkett Smith in a resurfaced video.



The former rapper of Tupac's group Outlawz, revealed in a resurfaced video: "When you talk to these kids right now, they don't know Will Smith was a rapper. They just look at Will Smith as a favored actor."

Will Smith, in the late 1980s, achieved modest fame as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince. In 1990, his popularity increased dramatically when he starred in the popular television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.



Now, almost a month after Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife, a 2021 interview with Shakur's friend has resurfaced on the internet.



In the interview, Napoleon also shared his knowledge about Will Smith's wife Pinkett Smith and rapper Tupac Shakur's relationship, saying: "He had a lot of love for Jada Pinkett and a lot of respect for her," He said on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel."

Tupac Shakur was "hurt" by Jada Pinkett Smith years ago when the actress allegedly asked the rapper not to harm Will Smith once they started dating, according to Napoleon.

He also touched on the similarities between the hip-hop legend and Smith, saying that Tupac Shakur was writing movie scripts up until his death. He wanted to act in addition to his music career.

"I think he would have been the first Will Smith. When you talk to these kids right now, they don't know Will Smith was a rapper. They just look at Will Smith as a favored actor. Pac was ahead of them. I think he would have got $40, $50, $30 million movie deals."

