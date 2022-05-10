 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'dreadful' acting is not going to get him 'Bafta', mocks expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Prince Harry acting in recent commercial is being mocked by experts.

GMB’s Richard Madeley took a swipe at the Duke of Sussex new ad for his company Travalyst: "This isn't going to get him a Bafta."

He asked viewers: "Should Harry go into acting?

"You can judge for yourself from this comedy sketch."

He alongside with Susanna Reid continued to laugh: "It is dreadful, isn't it?

"How did they even allow that to come out?"

Susanna then went on to defend the ad.

"Well, look, he's promoting something green and eco conscious and really important," she said.

"It's not just promoting travel companies, it's all about rating travellers.

"He's got the point across and I understand what he's saying."

But Richard argued: "What did he say about that?" he asked.

The duo then described it as "a wee bit woolly".

More From Entertainment:

Prince William’s best friend ‘frisked by police’ over illegal gamekeeping

Prince William’s best friend ‘frisked by police’ over illegal gamekeeping
Prince William ‘erupts’ at paps as Harry announces new global campaign

Prince William ‘erupts’ at paps as Harry announces new global campaign
Princess Diana heartbreaking final words after deadly car crash shared by firefighter

Princess Diana heartbreaking final words after deadly car crash shared by firefighter
Queen ‘using a wheelchair’ amid increasing health issues, ‘isn’t ready to be seen’

Queen ‘using a wheelchair’ amid increasing health issues, ‘isn’t ready to be seen’
Meghan Markle has 'great' potential to become US President, says Joe Biden sister

Meghan Markle has 'great' potential to become US President, says Joe Biden sister
Kylie Jenner includes newborn son in latest Mother's Day video after alleged snub

Kylie Jenner includes newborn son in latest Mother's Day video after alleged snub
David Beckham shows off muscles while revealing his specially designed workout: Watch

David Beckham shows off muscles while revealing his specially designed workout: Watch
Piers Morgan getting more concerned about Queen’s health

Piers Morgan getting more concerned about Queen’s health
‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations with 11 nods

‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations with 11 nods
Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction
Bob Dylan’s first permanent artwork installed in French vineyard

Bob Dylan’s first permanent artwork installed in French vineyard
Meghan Markle 'reluctant' bullying 'victims' gain confidence to tell 'astonishing' story

Meghan Markle 'reluctant' bullying 'victims' gain confidence to tell 'astonishing' story

Latest

view all