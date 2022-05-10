 
Tuesday May 10 2022
Prince William 'erupts' at paps as Harry announces new global campaign

Tuesday May 10, 2022

A ‘fiercely protective’ Prince William reportedly lost his cool at a paparazzi lurking around his kids recently just hours after it was announced that a new announcement by Prince Harry would be coming soon.

According to Express UK, royal expert Robert Jobson revealed in his conversation with True Royalty’s The Royal Beat that William erupted at a paparazzi he spotted while on a bike ride with his family.

Jobson shared: “William went steaming over and really ripped him off and told him what he thought, and the police moved him on. He is fiercely protective of his children and that’s right.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry announced the launch of a new campaign out of Aotearoa: Moana Maniapoto, on Māori TV.

The Māori TV Twitter account shared a tweet that said: “#WorldExclusive Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex announced a global campaign out of Aotearoa (NZ) on current affairs show @TeAoWithMOANA. It is heavily inspired by Māori.”

