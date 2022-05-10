 
pakistan
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
UABUsman Ahmed Bhatti
,
Murtaza Ali Shah

'Big decision' expected as PM Shehbaz set to meet Nawaz in London

Tuesday May 10, 2022

PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — Reuters/File
  • Sources reveal PM Shehbaz to leave for London tonight.
  • The premier will hold an important meeting with Nawaz Sharif.
  • Nawaz has to consult party leadership on some important issues as they plan to make a "big decision", say sources.

A "big decision" is on the cards as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be meeting his elder brother and PML-N supremo in London, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi -- who is already in London -- confirmed the visit, with sources saying that PM Shehbaz will likely leave for the visit tonight.

Ex-prime minister Abbasi said that PM Shehbaz and other party leaders had requested Nawaz to call a consultative meeting, but did not specify when the recently-elected premier would be reaching the British capital.

But in contradiction with Abbasi, sources said PML-N supremo Nawaz had summoned an urgent meeting of the party's leadership in London.

According to the sources, Nawaz has to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a "big decision", which is why he rejected the proposal to have an online meeting.

The party sources further reported that during the meeting, a discussion regarding the strategy on the prices of petroleum products will be held with Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The discussion holds special importance as a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to begin talks with Pakistani officials on May 18 in Doha.

Moreover, decisions regarding power-sharing, the next general election and the Punjab cabinet will also be taken during the meeting.

