 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone wishes to have a therapist on film sets in next few years

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Deepika Padukone wishes to have a therapist on film sets in next few years
Deepika Padukone wishes to have a therapist on film sets in next few years

Deepika Padukone has recently revealed her plan to have a therapist on film sets in the next few years.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, the RamLeela actress, who is a staunch supporter of mental health, divulged that while filming for Chhapaak, she would bring on a therapist for herself on the set.

“There were days I would have a panic attack or feel claustrophobic. It wasn’t easy carrying the emotion that came from essaying Malti for so many months,” explained the Bollywood diva.

She went on to add that to have a therapist holding her hand through that process “was important” to her.

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star further shared that she had a similar process for her latest movie Gehraiyaan as well.


Meanwhile, Padukone expressed her wish to make this “therapy available to the whole crew” once she becomes a producer.

“In the next few years, I personally hope to have a therapist present on film sets. We have a doctor on set, so I don’t see why we can’t have a mental health professional too,” she told the publication.

Adding to this, the Padmavat actress also spoke about the portrayal of mental health in Indian cinemas. 

She believes that cinema is a "powerful medium of understanding" and hence, "we should afford the same honesty and authenticity to characters with mental illnesses as we do to biopics,” said the Bollywood beauty.  

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt exudes regal vibes in latest snaps from Doha: SEE

Alia Bhatt exudes regal vibes in latest snaps from Doha: SEE
Ranbir Kapoor’s mother reveals hate comments post Rishi Kapoor's demise

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother reveals hate comments post Rishi Kapoor's demise
Malaika Arora opens about her journey of motherhood: ‘I had working mom guilt’

Malaika Arora opens about her journey of motherhood: ‘I had working mom guilt’
Sakina Samo pens a heartfelt note on Mother’s Day: ‘I Am You My Mother’

Sakina Samo pens a heartfelt note on Mother’s Day: ‘I Am You My Mother’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal melt hearts with their adorable smiles in new snap: SEE

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal melt hearts with their adorable smiles in new snap: SEE
Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby
Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumours with cryptic ‘Big day’ post: See pics

Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumours with cryptic ‘Big day’ post: See pics
Maya Ali, Minal Khan and others share special tributes on Mother’s Day 2022

Maya Ali, Minal Khan and others share special tributes on Mother’s Day 2022

Ayeza Khan serves a killer look in mint green top

Ayeza Khan serves a killer look in mint green top
Mother’s Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan shares sweet pictures with mother

Mother’s Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan shares sweet pictures with mother

Coke Studio 14 ‘Pasoori’ sets record with more than 100m views on YouTube

Coke Studio 14 ‘Pasoori’ sets record with more than 100m views on YouTube
Mother’s Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif win hearts with loved-up photos

Mother’s Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif win hearts with loved-up photos

Latest

view all