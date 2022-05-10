Alia Bhatt exudes regal vibes in latest snaps from Doha: SEE

 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Alia Bhatt dropped jaws as she stepped out in an all-white ensemble to inaugurate the Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in Doha.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared pictures in a gorgeous white dress as she treated herself with some fries and poha.

“A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries Poha,” the 29-year-old captioned the photos.

She added, “Such an honour to inaugurate DJWE2022 and experience the exquisite jewellery and watches.”

Alia donned a beautiful white pantsuit with flared pants which she paired with an exquisite emerald necklace and diamond earrings and rings.

She completed her look with black peep-toe high heels. The actor looked ravishing with her hair tied in a messy ponytail with minimal make-up.

Alia recently tied knot to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony last month.

On the work front, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with her husband in Brahmastra and opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

