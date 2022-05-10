Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

 
Meghan Markle is said to be trying to get a new TV network to pick up her animated series Pearl which was axed by Netflix last week, reported Express UK.

According to sources close to the matter, Meghan and Harry are ‘not giving up’ on the show that was supposed to be their first working title with Netflix as part of their multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant.

Talking to The Sun, a source revealed: “There was a huge feeling of excitement about Pearl and a hope that its journey is not over. They are not giving up on this project because Netflix said no.”

The insider went on to claim that the show’s producer David Furnish is working with Meghan and ‘reviewing the project to see where else it could find a home.’

The source also claimed: “Obviously like all these types of projects, the commissioning network has their input and desires for what they want to see.”

They went on to explain that the process can be a ‘tricky balancing act’ and especially tough for ‘some creatives who hate diverging from their vision.’

The insider further commented: “Only time will tell whether Meghan and a broadcaster can come to an agreement.”

Another source also chimed in saying that perhaps Harry and Meghan could use their connections and might already be in talks with other networks.

The insider said: “Apple and Harry already have ties after he appeared on a series about mental health. Disney, whose Plus streaming service is huge, has a relationship with Markle too after she voiced a wildlife documentary."

"You cannot underestimate the interest in them from Hollywood and producers around town," the source concluded.

