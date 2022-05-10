'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here

The 2022 Tony Award nominations have been unveiled on Monday – May 9. The list of top contenders was announced by Tony winner Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and three-time nominee Joshua Henry (The Scottsboro Boys, Violet, Carousel).

Leaving fans surprised, the Broadway musical A Strange Loop dominated the group with eleven nominations, followed by MJ and Paradise Square, all of which received nine.

The upcoming glamorous event of the 2022 Tony Awards will be presented by Ariana DeBose and will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12.

Below here, take a look at the full list of this year's nominees:

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew







Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man





Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind





Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive





Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen





Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country





Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop





Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde’s





Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out





Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square





Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company





Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.





Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ





Best Book of a Musical

Girl From The North Country

Conor McPherson

MJ

Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square

Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

A Strange Loop

Michael R. Jackson





Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset

Music: Tom KittLyrics: Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night

Music: Jason Robert Brown

Lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square

Music: Jason Howland

Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

Six: The Musical

Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

A Strange Loop

Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson





Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ





Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop





Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth





Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square





Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s





Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Paul Tazewell, MJ





Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth





Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop





Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth





Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ