Deepika Padudone says that diversity in Hollywood is ‘surface level’

Deepika Padukone talked about the diversity in Hollywood in terms of casting as she dubs it ‘surface level’ in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Vogue, the Gehraiyaan star said that there is a long way to go before people could see a change in Hollywood’s attempt at casting diverse actors.

The 36-year-old actor said, "Right now, the conversation around diversity in Hollywood is surface-level. The minute you have a Black or Asian actor, it’s considered ‘diverse casting’.”

“But we have a long way to go before we start seeing substantial change. I feel like 80 per cent of the people in charge are still looking at inclusive casting as a box to be ticked,” Deepika added.

The Bollywood diva further noted, “No doubt, there are some who are genuinely interested in turning the tide, but they are getting it quite wrong.”

Concluding her statement, she added, “It’s a learning process and I hope it’s an earnest one.”

The actor made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

Deepika announced in 2021 that she will make a comeback with a cross-cultural romantic comedy which she will also co-produce.