Young Thug worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, J Cole and Chris Brown

US rapper Young Thug, who has been arrested and charged over gang-related crimes, worked with Kanye West, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, Drake, J Cole and Chris Brown.

The 30-year-old rapper, real name Jeffrey Williams, was reportedly arrested on Monday, in Georgia, as part of a sweeping grand jury indictment.

Young Thug has been in the industry for more than a decade, making his debut on TruRoyal’s hit She Can Go in 2010, before dropping the first of his mixtape series the following year.



The rapper went on to start his own record label imprint, YSL Records, in 2016.

Throughout his career, Williams has worked with some huge names, including Kanye West, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage, J Cole and Chris Brown. His latest album, Punk, dropped last October, and he celebrated the release with a performance on Saturday Night Live that month.

The musician was taken into Fulton County Jail this week, with the charges filed dating back to 2013, while the gang charge is from 2018. However, his lawyer maintained his client’s innocence ahead of his first court appearance later today.

Young Thug has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. "We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously,’ Brian Steel told USA Today in a statement. Mr Williams will be cleared."