 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Young Thug worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, J Cole and Chris Brown

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Young Thug worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, J Cole and Chris Brown

US rapper Young Thug, who has been arrested and charged over gang-related crimes, worked with Kanye West, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, Drake, J Cole and Chris Brown.

The 30-year-old rapper, real name Jeffrey Williams, was reportedly arrested on Monday, in Georgia, as part of a sweeping grand jury indictment. 

Young Thug has been in the industry for more than a decade, making his debut on TruRoyal’s hit She Can Go in 2010, before dropping the first of his mixtape series the following year.

The rapper  went on to start his own record label imprint, YSL Records, in 2016. 

Throughout his career, Williams has worked with some huge names, including Kanye West, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage, J Cole and Chris Brown. His latest album, Punk, dropped last October, and he celebrated the release with a performance on Saturday Night Live that month.

The musician was taken into Fulton County Jail this week, with the charges filed dating back to 2013, while the gang charge is from 2018. However, his lawyer maintained his client’s innocence ahead of his first court appearance later today. 

Young Thug has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. "We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously,’ Brian Steel told USA Today in a statement. Mr Williams will be cleared."

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition

Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition
Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias
US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges

US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges
Contrasting details in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's testimonies about same fight

Contrasting details in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's testimonies about same fight
Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources

Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources
Justin Bieber has talent and skills to crossover from an entertainment background into boxing

Justin Bieber has talent and skills to crossover from an entertainment background into boxing
Suki Waterhouse takes a jibe at Bradley Cooper in new breakup song

Suki Waterhouse takes a jibe at Bradley Cooper in new breakup song
Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard
Jennifer Lopez serves a killer look in latest snaps

Jennifer Lopez serves a killer look in latest snaps
Camilla Cabello says bottling up mental health problems eats away at ‘your energy’

Camilla Cabello says bottling up mental health problems eats away at ‘your energy’
Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards post-Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards post-Astroworld tragedy

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

Latest

view all