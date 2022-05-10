Rohit Shetty drops the first poster of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’

Rohit Shetty shared the first poster of his upcoming film Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh in lead role on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi director unveiled the first look of the comedy drama as he revealed the star cast of the movie.

He captioned the post, “It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN!”

Shetty added, “Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what I am today!”

“'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family!” the director shared. “Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!”

In the film, the 83 actor will essay double role with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as the lead heroines.



Ranveer also shared the poster of his movie on the photo sharing app with the caption, “Let’s bring the house down this Christmas!!!!!! #CirkusThisChristmas”





The cast also includes Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma.

The movie, which is an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, will hit the theaters in December 2022.