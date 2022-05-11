 
Wednesday May 11 2022
Queen absence from Parliament Opening 'not good' for monarchy, notes supporter

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Piers Morgan's concerns about Queen fraility are rising by the day, says the presenter himself.

Tuesday marked the third time the 96-year-old opted out of the State Opening of Parliament in 70 years and royal experts believe it is time for her to pass on the Crown to son Charles.

Sharing a tweet from Chris Ship, Piers dubbed Queen's absence not a good sign for the monarchy.

The comments from Ship read: "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.

"The Queen has issued new Letters Patent to delegate to Counsellors of State the Royal function of State Opening of Parliament.

“It means this year – for the first time – Prince Charles and Prince William (as Counsellors of State) will open this session of Parliament."

Captioning his retweet, Piers wrote: "This is not good. Getting more and more concerned about the Queen’s health."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "Obviously today is highly significant for Charles but it can also be seen as part of the gradual takeover of the Queen’s duties, such as laying the wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, that was gradually happening anyway."

