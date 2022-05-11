 
entertainment
‘Star Wars’ model, Elvis suit among movie items headed for auction

From a "Star Wars" X-Wing spacecraft model to a "Thor" hammer, a treasure trove of entertainment memorabilia from much-loved movies is going up for auction in Hollywood next month.

More than 1,800 items are being offered at the June 21-24 auction, which film and TV memorabilia company Propstore estimates will raise more than $9 million.

"There's a huge amount of scope there. There's over 600 different film and television titles that are represented," Propstore Chief Operations Officer Brandon Alinger told Reuters.

"Beyond the core props and costumes... (we have) collectible toys, comic books, comic artwork, film production materials, meaning things like concept artwork, storyboards, crew jackets, a huge amount of collectibles."Leading the lots is the "Red Leader" X-Wing model from "Star Wars: A New Hope", which has a price estimate of $500,000 - $1 million.

"We believe this is the only genuine, intact, original X-Wing from the very first 'Star Wars' that's ever been offered at public auction so it's pretty special," Alinger said.

Other items for sale include an animatronic Gizmo from "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" with a price tag of $80,000 - $120,000, Thor's hammer from the original "Thor" movie, with an estimate of $100,000 - $150,000, and a six-foot model of a jet used in the original "Top Gun", which could fetch $30,000 - $50,000.

Other auction items include Elvis Presley's suit from "It Happened at the World Fair" ($20,000 - $30,000), Samuel L. Jackson's wallet from "Pulp Fiction" ($30,000 - $50,000) and Uma Thurman's sword from "Kill Bill Vol.1" ($20,000 - $30,000).

