Wednesday May 11 2022
Jennifer Garner looks stunning as she steps out with son in casuals

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Jennifer Garner stunned onlookers with her chic appearance as she dropped her son Samuel off at school on Tuesday.

The Yes Day star was spotted holding hands with her youngest child as the two walked to his school in Brentwood.

The 13 Going On 30 actor was also seen carrying Samuel's olive green and brown messenger bag while he held onto his lunch box.

Jennifer donned a high-neck white and black striped top under a black zip-up sweater jacket.

The Alias alum donned distressed skinny blue jeans that were cropped at the ankles and sported white sneakers.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks down in loose waves around her shoulders

However, she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of large brown and gold shades.

On the other hand, Samuel had on a gray hoodie over a gray t-shirt along with camouflage sweatpants that had rainbow stripes down the sides.

He wore white and black striped socks with black slide sneakers and covered his face with a black mask.

Samuel's dark blonde hair was pinned to one side with colorful barrettes and he sported several fishtail braids in the back.

The Adam Project star shares Samuel as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. 


