 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Eva Mendes talks about returning to acting in movies: 'It has to be nice and clean’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Eva Mendes talks about returning to acting in movies: It has to be nice and clean’
Eva Mendes talks about returning to acting in movies: 'It has to be nice and clean’

Eva Mendes revealed she is considering to make an acting comeback with a ‘nice and clean’ project.

During an appearance on The View, the actor said she took a break to raise her daughters she shares with partner Ryan Gosling.

She told Whoopi Goldberg, “You know, Whoopi, I have such a short list of what I will do. Before kids I was kind of up for anything.”

“I mean, if it was a fun project, but now I don't want to do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, I don't want to do... the list is short,” the 48-year-old added.

When asked if the mother of two would consider taking on a project that met her criteria, the actor replied, “I hope so. I would like to.”

“It has to be nice and clean,” Eva added as Whoopi suggested, “Stuff like Disney does.”

Eva responded, “Disney, perfect.”

She last appeared on big screen The Lost River which was written and directed by the La La Land star.

The actor started dating Gosling in 2011, with whom she shares two daughters; Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian's one of the most shocking moments revealed

Khloe Kardashian's one of the most shocking moments revealed
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details
Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'

Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'
Johnny Depp winning in the court of public opinion: Video

Johnny Depp winning in the court of public opinion: Video
Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022

Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022
Kate Middletons stuns in blue as she arrives in Scotland: See

Kate Middletons stuns in blue as she arrives in Scotland: See
Kate Middleton ‘worried’ about children’s safety as family clocks 170 stalkers: Expert

Kate Middleton ‘worried’ about children’s safety as family clocks 170 stalkers: Expert
Prince William reminisces about Diana in emotional new speech

Prince William reminisces about Diana in emotional new speech
Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in latest picture with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in latest picture with Georgina Rodriguez
Dua Lipa shares interesting story of school days

Dua Lipa shares interesting story of school days
Khloe Kardashian gushes over mum Kris’s $20m LA mansion, ‘just fabulousness’

Khloe Kardashian gushes over mum Kris’s $20m LA mansion, ‘just fabulousness’
Amber Heard ridicules over TikTok videos amid defamation trial

Amber Heard ridicules over TikTok videos amid defamation trial

Latest

view all