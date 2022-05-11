 
sports
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

Watch: Shahnawaz Dahani fulfills his promise to meet sprinter Mueed Baloch

By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

Wednesday May 11, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has fulfilled his promise to meet and support national champion sprinter Abdul Mueed Baloch.

Hailing from Larkana, Dahani challenged Baloch to a 400m race during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 followed by his viral wicket-taking celebration.

Source: Twitter Screenshot
Source: Twitter Screenshot

Later on, Baloch, in an interview with Geo Super, reminded his compatriot about his challenge. In reply to the video, Dahani promised to come and meet the national champion.

Finally, the PSL 2021 hero Dahani came to Karachi's National Coaching Centre to meet Baloch before the latter departs for participating in Imam Reza Cup, scheduled in Iran from May 29 to 30.

Source: Twitter Screenshot
Source: Twitter Screenshot

"I have come here to support Mueed as he is going to participate in Imam Reza Cup," Dahani told Geo Super. "I have heard a lot about Mueed and his achievements. I feel happy to be his friend and my best wishes and prayers are with him."

To a query about his challenge, Dahani said he is preparing for it because beating Mueed is tough. "Yes, I had accepted this challenge and I am preparing myself for it. I know it's not easy to beat Baloch Bolt," the cricketer quipped.

Dahani also asked fellow cricketers to come forward and support athletes in other sports. "Other players should also come forward and support these players. They must be acknowledged for putting in a lot of hard work to serve Pakistan."

In response to a question, Dahani also announced a special prize for Mueed. "I have a special prize for Mueed; I will disclose it once he comes back," he concluded.

More From Sports:

After summiting Kanchenjunga, Shehroze eyes climbing 4th highest peak Lhotse

After summiting Kanchenjunga, Shehroze eyes climbing 4th highest peak Lhotse
Top Pakistani cricketers likely to get big raises in contract retainer fee

Top Pakistani cricketers likely to get big raises in contract retainer fee
Danish Kaneria snaps back at Shahid Afridi for calling India 'enemy country'

Danish Kaneria snaps back at Shahid Afridi for calling India 'enemy country'

'Sidra Nawaz best available wicketkeeper' despite poor performance over the years

'Sidra Nawaz best available wicketkeeper' despite poor performance over the years
Wahab Riaz recreates childhood picture for Mother's Day

Wahab Riaz recreates childhood picture for Mother's Day
PCB limits Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka to just two Tests: sources

PCB limits Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka to just two Tests: sources

Pakistan’s ace equestrian Usman Khan qualifies for Asian Games 2022-23

Pakistan’s ace equestrian Usman Khan qualifies for Asian Games 2022-23
Mother's Day: Shoaib Akhtar recalls how he served his mom for 11 years

Mother's Day: Shoaib Akhtar recalls how he served his mom for 11 years
Pakistan's Sirbaz Ali Khan becomes first-ever to climb world's 10 highest peaks

Pakistan's Sirbaz Ali Khan becomes first-ever to climb world's 10 highest peaks
Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas and Amir star in English county clash

Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas and Amir star in English county clash
Asian Games 2022 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis

Asian Games 2022 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis
Which Pakistani food did Pat Cummins enjoy the most?

Which Pakistani food did Pat Cummins enjoy the most?

Latest

view all