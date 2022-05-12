 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian and husband convicted of child sexual assault charges

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

Doctor Strange actor Zara Phythian and husband convicted of child sexual assault charges
'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian and husband convicted of child sexual assault charges  

Doctor Strange actor Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Marke have been convicted of 14 child sexual assault offences.

The 37-year-old actor was found guilty on Wednesday at the U.K.'s Nottingham Crown Court. Phythian has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl between 2005 and 1008.

Marke, on the other hand, has been found guilty of an additional four counts of indecent assault against a 15-year-old victim from 2002 to 2003.

According to BBC, the first victim's statement to police was played in the court in which she said, "I knew it was wrong but I just didn't know how to get out of the situation or say anything."

"I remember trying to copy Zara's reaction at the time because I looked up to her and tried to be like her," the woman said, according to the news outlet.

Marke had regarded the allegations as "paedophile (expletive)" when questioned by police officers following the couple's arrest in 2017.

He told the officers, "If you're trying to say I'm a paedophile, I'm not."

More From Entertainment:

Queen looking for 'slow-motion exit' with 'clearest sign' ever, says expert

Queen looking for 'slow-motion exit' with 'clearest sign' ever, says expert
Meghan Markle 'out of touch' on Netflix 'value for money' rules, says TV expert

Meghan Markle 'out of touch' on Netflix 'value for money' rules, says TV expert
Brooklyn Beckham takes wife Nicola Peltz to 'work day' in London: see pics

Brooklyn Beckham takes wife Nicola Peltz to 'work day' in London: see pics
Adele moves into $58m mansion with boyfriend Rich Paul: pics

Adele moves into $58m mansion with boyfriend Rich Paul: pics
Amber Heard not allowed to evidence 'bloody lip' image in Depp trial: Photo Inside

Amber Heard not allowed to evidence 'bloody lip' image in Depp trial: Photo Inside
Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert

Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert
Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms

Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms
Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert

Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert
Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber
Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury

Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury
Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book

Latest

view all