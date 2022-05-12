Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California

Renowned American comedian Andy Dick has been arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery in California, on Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office confirmed to media outlets that the arrest comes after an incident at a campground was reported, in which a man alleged he was sexually assaulted.

According to Page Six, Sgt. Scott Steinle, the police received a call at around 9 a.m. local time from a campground facility in O’Neill Regional Park in California.

The call was placed by the alleged victim of the sexual assault, who is an adult male and the police have kept his identity undercover.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Andy’s arrest was live-streamed on a YouTube channel titled Captain Content RV, which recorded the arrest and events leading up to it.

The latest reports on the case revealed that Andy was being held in jail on $25,000 bail.