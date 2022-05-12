 
pakistan
Thursday May 12 2022
Heatwave to intensity between May 12-15: PMD

Thursday May 12, 2022

The picture shows children playing under the sun. — Reuters/File
The picture shows children playing under the sun. — Reuters/File 

  • PMD forecasts heatwave could intensify between May 12 to 15.
  • Most parts of country are gripped by extreme heat, as per Met Dept. 
  • Sindh declares emergency to deal with extremely hot weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the heatwave could intensify between May 12 to 15.

According to the Met Department, most parts of the country are gripped by extreme heat. The highest temperature of 48°C was recorded in Dera Ghazi Khan and Jacobabad today. 

The temperature in Dadu and Kot Addu was recorded at 47°C while the temperature exceeded 46°C in Multan and Khanewal. 

Lahore also remained in the grip of extreme heat with the temperature reaching 42°C while the temperature in Karachi remained at 36°C but was felt 41°C.

Sindh declares emergency to deal with extremely hot weather

Following the PMD's warning of a heatwave in Sindh and the rest of the country, the provincial health department has imposed 24 hours of emergency to deal with any untoward situation.

A statement issued by Sindh Health Department said that the heatwave in Pakistan and India will be exceeding global expectations.

It stated that extremely hot weather is likely to grip the country under the influence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere from Sunday, citing the Met department's weather alert.

In Sindh, the heatwave will be impacting Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot.

Besides declaring an emergency, the health department issued an advisory for the health facilities across Sindh to follow.

The Sindh Health Department has declared an emergency in the government hospitals due to the heatwave and cancelled the leaves of the staff members. 

The Sindh government has directed to set up heatwave wards in the hospitals immediately.

