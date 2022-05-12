 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Take a look at Adele, Rich Paul’s combined wealth, set to earn more

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

Take a look at Adele, Rich Paul’s combined wealth, set to earn more
Take a look at Adele, Rich Paul’s combined wealth, set to earn more

Adele’s relationship with her boyfriend Rich Paul is getting stronger day by day as the couple has moved into the million-dollar mansion.

The Easy On Me singer and the sports agent have made the ultimate commitment and have set up home together in a £47million ($58million) love nest. 

The singer, 34, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of loved-up snaps of the couple, including one where they both held up the keys to their abode. 

The stunning new 18,587 square-foot abode boasts eight bedrooms and 12-bathrooms and is another property to add to Adele's growing portfolio - with the star already owning three mansions in LA's Hidden Valleys.

And as the couple, who began dating last year, get serious and move in together, take a look at their seriously impressive finances - with the superstar singer and the sports agent boasting a combined fortune of a whopping £230million.

But, the power couple could be set to add even MORE cash to their eye-popping fortune, as the payday from Adele's Las Vegas residency is still yet to come, while Rich is set to release his upcoming memoir, Lucky Me.

Adele's net worth is listed as £162 million ($220 million)

PROPERTY

2011: LOCK HOUSE, WEST SUSSEX

ON THE MARKET: £6.5million ($8.9m)

2012-2013: KENSINGTON MEWS

BOUGHT: £5.65million ($7m) and £5.38million ($6.6m)

2012: A HOME FOR MUM

BOUGHT: £600,000 ($738k)

2018: FIRST BEVERLY HILLS HOME

£8.5 million ($9.5 million)

 2019: SECOND BEVERLY HILLS HOME

£8.53million ($10.65million)

TOTAL: £21.25 million ($28.8 million)

Rich's net worth is listed as £88.4 million ($120 million)

2016: BEVERLY GROVE HOME

£2.2million ($3 million) 

2018: FAIRFAX HOME £3.2 million ($4.35 million)

 2019: BEVERLY HILLS HOME £8.6 million ($11.7 million)

TOTAL: £14 million ($19.05 million)

COMBINED PROPERTY WEALTH: £35.25 million ($47.8 million)

COMBINED NET WEALTH: £250 million ($339 million) - so far.

THERE'S MORE TO COME!

LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Adele could be set to earn as much as £500,000 per show - £12,000,000 in total - should she still go ahead with the 12 weeks as originally planned.

Rich's memoir

Rich Paul is set to release a memoir with Roc Lit 101 - the publishing division of Roc Nation.

More From Entertainment:

Vape: The Musical: judge allows parody of John Travolta's 'Grease '

Vape: The Musical: judge allows parody of John Travolta's 'Grease '
Tom Cruise's ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ receives praise from film critics

Tom Cruise's ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ receives praise from film critics
Selena Gomez launches kitchenware collection, takes inspiration from heritage

Selena Gomez launches kitchenware collection, takes inspiration from heritage
Lance Bass gets candid about his Psoriatic Arthritis journey: ‘ignores signs’

Lance Bass gets candid about his Psoriatic Arthritis journey: ‘ignores signs’
After Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas makes fun of Jonas Brothers' purity rings

After Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas makes fun of Jonas Brothers' purity rings

Meghan Markle sparks reactions with her latest endeavour

Meghan Markle sparks reactions with her latest endeavour
Prince William fans more baby talk as he accepts gifts for his children

Prince William fans more baby talk as he accepts gifts for his children
Camilla reminds fans of Princess Diana with her dress choice on First Day of Jubilee Tour

Camilla reminds fans of Princess Diana with her dress choice on First Day of Jubilee Tour
Rebekah Vardy storms out of court in tears during her libel trial against Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy storms out of court in tears during her libel trial against Coleen Rooney
Netizens mock Amber Heard, re-enact her testimony in hilarious TikTok videos

Netizens mock Amber Heard, re-enact her testimony in hilarious TikTok videos
Jessica Biel reveals truth about Justin Timberlake’s ‘Candy’ cameo

Jessica Biel reveals truth about Justin Timberlake’s ‘Candy’ cameo
Did Prince Harry admit to Meghan Markle ‘lying’ about being denied therapy?

Did Prince Harry admit to Meghan Markle ‘lying’ about being denied therapy?

Latest

view all