Take a look at Adele, Rich Paul’s combined wealth, set to earn more

Adele’s relationship with her boyfriend Rich Paul is getting stronger day by day as the couple has moved into the million-dollar mansion.

The Easy On Me singer and the sports agent have made the ultimate commitment and have set up home together in a £47million ($58million) love nest.

The singer, 34, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of loved-up snaps of the couple, including one where they both held up the keys to their abode.



The stunning new 18,587 square-foot abode boasts eight bedrooms and 12-bathrooms and is another property to add to Adele's growing portfolio - with the star already owning three mansions in LA's Hidden Valleys.

And as the couple, who began dating last year, get serious and move in together, take a look at their seriously impressive finances - with the superstar singer and the sports agent boasting a combined fortune of a whopping £230million.



But, the power couple could be set to add even MORE cash to their eye-popping fortune, as the payday from Adele's Las Vegas residency is still yet to come, while Rich is set to release his upcoming memoir, Lucky Me.

Adele's net worth is listed as £162 million ($220 million)



PROPERTY



2011: LOCK HOUSE, WEST SUSSEX



ON THE MARKET: £6.5million ($8.9m)

2012-2013: KENSINGTON MEWS



BOUGHT: £5.65million ($7m) and £5.38million ($6.6m)

2012: A HOME FOR MUM

BOUGHT: £600,000 ($738k)

2018: FIRST BEVERLY HILLS HOME

£8.5 million ($9.5 million)

2019: SECOND BEVERLY HILLS HOME

£8.53million ($10.65million)

TOTAL: £21.25 million ($28.8 million)

Rich's net worth is listed as £88.4 million ($120 million)

2016: BEVERLY GROVE HOME



£2.2million ($3 million)

2018: FAIRFAX HOME £3.2 million ($4.35 million)

2019: BEVERLY HILLS HOME £8.6 million ($11.7 million)

TOTAL: £14 million ($19.05 million)

COMBINED PROPERTY WEALTH: £35.25 million ($47.8 million)

COMBINED NET WEALTH: £250 million ($339 million) - so far.

THERE'S MORE TO COME!

LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Adele could be set to earn as much as £500,000 per show - £12,000,000 in total - should she still go ahead with the 12 weeks as originally planned.



Rich's memoir

Rich Paul is set to release a memoir with Roc Lit 101 - the publishing division of Roc Nation.