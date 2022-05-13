 
Friday May 13 2022
Queen's Platinum pudding winner unveiled

Friday May 13, 2022

Queen's Platinum pudding winner unveiled

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla and Mary Berry have revealed the winner of Queen's Platinum Jubilee pudding completion.

This was disclosed by royal expert Lizzie Robinson in a tweet on Friday.

Sharing the photos of the winner, Lizzie Robinson said, “The Duchess of Cornwall unveiled the winner of the Queen’s #PlatinumPudding competition as Jemma Melvin’s Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle.”

The winning recipe becomes part of British food history, following in the footsteps of Coronation Chicken and the Victoria Sponge.

The royal expert quoted Jemma as saying: “I am so happy. The thought of people recreating my pudding, especially round the Jubilee, is just a total pleasure. I found out that the Queen had lemon posset at her wedding so I decided the pudding had to be based around the lemon flavour.”


