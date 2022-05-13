 
Showbiz
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant
Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

The beloved Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal paid a visit to their pal Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona in New York.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped a picture from the dining place with her beau as they are enjoying their time off in the city.

“Home away from home - @sonanewyork,” Katrina captioned the photo. “Loved the vibe Priyanka Chopra as always everything u do is just amazing.”

Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

In the picture, the power couple posed with a member of the restaurant. The 38-year-old actor donned a floral beige dress with her hair styled in soft waves.

On the other hand, the Sardar Udham star looked dapper as he wore a grey shirt along with a black cap.

Re-sharing the story on the photo sharing app, PeeCee wrote, "Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime...#homeawayfromhome".

Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant


More From Showbiz:

Malaika Arora leaves jaws dropped in cut-out pink minidress

Malaika Arora leaves jaws dropped in cut-out pink minidress
Malaika Arora showers love on Arjun Kapoor on completing 10 years in movies

Malaika Arora showers love on Arjun Kapoor on completing 10 years in movies
Humaima Malick, Zahid Ahmed, Noor Bukhari urge Pakistani filmmakers to up their game

Humaima Malick, Zahid Ahmed, Noor Bukhari urge Pakistani filmmakers to up their game
Deepika Padukone achieves new milestone as first Indian Ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone achieves new milestone as first Indian Ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Kareena Kapoor teaches Jaideep Ahlawat to pout, latest pic sends fans into frenzy

Kareena Kapoor teaches Jaideep Ahlawat to pout, latest pic sends fans into frenzy

Zahid Ahmed believes Pakistani filmmakers should focus on improving content

Zahid Ahmed believes Pakistani filmmakers should focus on improving content
Ranveer Singh shares heart-warming words for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' co-star Ratna Pathak

Ranveer Singh shares heart-warming words for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' co-star Ratna Pathak
Kareena Kapoor begins shoot for Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial

Kareena Kapoor begins shoot for Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial
Rohit Shetty drops the first poster of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’

Rohit Shetty drops the first poster of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’
Deepika Padudone says that diversity in Hollywood is ‘surface level’

Deepika Padudone says that diversity in Hollywood is ‘surface level’

Ranveer Singh dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'pioneer of Indian entertainment': Here's why

Ranveer Singh dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'pioneer of Indian entertainment': Here's why
Mansha Pasha, Farhan Saeed, Adnan Siddique open up on foreign film ‘hijacking’ local cinemas

Mansha Pasha, Farhan Saeed, Adnan Siddique open up on foreign film ‘hijacking’ local cinemas

Latest

view all