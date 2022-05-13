Pakistan to conduct rapid antigen tests for inbound flights from Gulf countries

Pakistan has decided to start COVID-19 screening tests for the inbound flights from the Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia. — AFP/File

Screening process to be effective from May 14 at 12:01am.



Tests will be conducted at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

Decision taken after identification of sub-variant of Omicron.

Pakistan has decided to start COVID-19 screening tests for the inbound flights from the Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia after identifying the new sub-variant of Omicron.

The screening process through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will come into effect on May 14 at 12:01am in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

Initially, 10 to 15 passengers travelling via small aircraft, carrying up to 150 passengers, will undergo the tests. Meanwhile, planes with a capacity of 250 passengers will test 15 to 20 passengers.



The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the National Institution of Health's Centre for Disease Control (CDC) are implementing these measures following the directives of the health minister. These will remain in effect until further notice by the CDC.