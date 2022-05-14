Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness

Prince William and his wife Kate took over the airwaves of each radio station within the United Kingdom on Friday to ship a message encouraging the British public to look out for anybody who may be feeling lonely.

The “Mental Health Minute”, that includes the 2 royals, was performed out on greater than 500 stations simply earlier than 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), with the organisers saying an estimated 20 million folks would hear the published.

“Hello, I’m Catherine, and I’m William. And we’d like to talk for just one minute about loneliness,” they mentioned.

Addressing psychological well being points is a key trigger for the couple. Queen Elizabeth’s grandson has spoken earlier than of his personal struggles within the wake of the dying of his mom Princess Diana, who was killed in a automotive crash in Paris in 1997.

According to a Community Life Survey knowledge, 11% of these aged 16 to 24 in Britain skilled a sense of loneliness, greater than in another age group. Another ballot has advised younger folks have been additionally least snug asking for assist.

“The past two years have really reminded us of the importance of human relationships,” William mentioned within the broadcast which types a part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

“So if you think someone you know may be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on their door,” Kate added.

The message concluded with William saying: “So apologies for interrupting every radio station in the country” and the couple saying that if folks interrupted the lives of those that have been feeling alone, they might assist elevate them out of loneliness...Reuters