‘Neutrals’ were not neutral in foreign conspiracy: Shireen Mazari

Senior PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 13, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari said Friday that everyone was aware that the "neutrals" were not actually "neutral" and questioned whether they were a "part of the conspiracy to derail Pakistan on economic and democratic fronts."

"When the country is heading towards destruction, and there is a foreign conspiracy, then can the 'neutral' remain neutral? It was a matter of foreign conspiracy against our government and not a political issue; under an American conspiracy, our government was ousted," she told a news conference.

Mazari pointed out that the economy had been "destroyed" after the inception of the "imported government" as there was a huge rise in inflation, foreign exchange reserves were plunging, and the value of the dollar was increasing against the rupee.

'Coterie of thieves and crime minister'

The ex-federal minister claimed the neutrality of the neutrals was now largely in question, alleging the "coterie of thieves and crime minister", who were now in power, had an agenda to quash all the cases against them.

"But what were the neutrals thinking when they allowed a conspiracy to succeed," she questioned.

She said a glance at the bigger picture would reveal everything, asserting that the nation now stood against the regime change conspiracy.

The PTI leader warned "local abettors" of consequences and said ex-prime minister Imran Khan would announce a date for a march on Islamabad after May 20, and when people take to the streets, then everyone would understand that the nation cannot be enslaved.

Proividng proof for the conspiracy, she explained that the "imported government" after coming to power, had decided to revive trade relations with India.

"If trade is being restored, then my question to the neutrals is: is it your policy that India continues abusing human rights of Kashmiris and unleash atrocities on the Muslims in India and you are going for opening trade with India," she contended.

'Neutrals want Pakistan to recognise Israel?'

Mazari said she also wanted an answer to a question that a PTV anchor, whom she knew and who worked for the intelligence agencies, also went to Israel along with an American delegation.

"With whose permission he went there and is it also a part of the conspiracy and how and when Pakistan’s policy was changed," the former minister asked.

She also questioned whether the "neutrals" wanted Pakistan to recognise Israel, asking if they wanted a foreign policy in which there is no freedom?

The one, she pointed out, who denied that there was any conspiracy, he should see the facts and data: Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz separately met the US consul general on October 14 and after that PTI's dissidents and others also had meetings.

"But the conspiracy could not have succeeded if people from within had not become a part of it. And, have the negotiations over giving bases not moved forward," she wondered.

Rana Sanaullah an 'insane person'

She called Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah an "insane person" and questioned how dare he hurled threats at the PTI for its Islamabad march, saying people would come to the capital and he would not be able to stop them.

"His threats carry no weight as the support and backing they believed to be getting is no more there for them. All have known it and the 'neutrals' have also realised that how a big mistake was made by allowing the US conspiracy to succeed," she remarked.

Mazari said Imran's visit to Russia was the last straw, while all stakeholders, including the establishment, had a consensus on his trip because his visit was aimed at securing deals for cheap oil and wheat.

"Maryam Nawaz, who is a convict, has been given state-level security while the security given to former PM Imran Khan has been withdrawn, barring the police," she regretted.

She also criticised former law minister Farogh Naseem for allegedly blocking legislation on missing persons and noted that Baloch students had been on strike since April — and no minister talked about it.

Originally published in The News