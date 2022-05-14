 
Saturday May 14 2022
Johnny Depp social media support means 'nothing' for the case: legal expert

Johnny Depp overwhelming social media support amid Amber Heard case is unlikely to impact the judge's verdict.

Daniel Gutenplan, a partner at Enenstein Pham & Glass tells people that the keyboard warriors "frankly means nothing for the case."

"But it gives you an idea of how the public is signing on this," he says.

Depp's "reputation and his career has been irreparably tarnished because of this, these allegations, these incidents that have come to light," says Gutenplan.

"Anyone in this world would love to have $50 million, but I think the case is bigger than that. I think it's a case and a war on public opinion," he adds.

Depp was dropped out of Pirates of the Caribbean after Amber Heard wrote an op-ed alleging to be a victim of abusive marriage.

Gutenplan adds, "As much as he'd like to go get money in that pot of gold at the end of the lawsuit, I think he also has been taking this case all the way because he's trying to regain his image in the court of public opinion."

"What you're seeing day to day in the trial in terms of the dirty laundry that's being aired ... I think it doesn't necessarily bear on the defamation case so much, but it bears on the public's opinion of [Depp]," he says.

