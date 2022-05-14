 
Showbiz
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates one-month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates one-month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor
Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates one-month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the most loved couples of Bollywood. The couple, who tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony, mark their one-month anniversary today.

Speaking of which, recently, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has treated her fans with adorable unseen photos from her post-wedding festivity with her husband Ranbir, which only spoke of love and jubilation.

On Saturday morning, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share three much-loved photos in which the first one had the actress and Rockstar star sharing a mushy moment together.

Interestingly, the second photo had the 39-year-old holding Alia lovingly at some get-together party whereas in the last photo, the couple could be seen enjoying each other’s company while having a hearty laugh together.

Sharing the post, the Gully boy actress added balloon, dancing and cake emoticons in the caption.


The post went viral after the diva shared photos on her social media, garnering approximately two million likes till the story was filed.

Fans and friends showered their love to the couple, calling them, “best couple in the world”, “cute couple” and “Romeo and Juliet” in the comment section.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to spread their magic onscreen in their movie Brahmastra that is slated to release in September this year. 

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai

Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut

Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut
Anushka Sharma opens up about filming ‘Chakda ’Xpress’ after giving birth

Anushka Sharma opens up about filming ‘Chakda ’Xpress’ after giving birth
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls baby Jeh ‘best man for company’: Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls baby Jeh ‘best man for company’: Photo
Zoya Akhtar unveils first look of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer ‘The Archies’

Zoya Akhtar unveils first look of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer ‘The Archies’
Pics: Deepika Padukone leaves everyone gawking at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show

Pics: Deepika Padukone leaves everyone gawking at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show
Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar, says he casted her in his movie when she was ‘a nobody’

Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar, says he casted her in his movie when she was ‘a nobody’
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill grooves on Pakistani song ‘Pasoori,’ video goes viral

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill grooves on Pakistani song ‘Pasoori,’ video goes viral
Katrina Kaif is not pregnant, declares Vicky Kaushal’s spokesperson

Katrina Kaif is not pregnant, declares Vicky Kaushal’s spokesperson
Sohail Khan to end marriage with wife Seema Khan after 25 years: Reports

Sohail Khan to end marriage with wife Seema Khan after 25 years: Reports
Watch: Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, Kangana Ranaut reacts

Watch: Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, Kangana Ranaut reacts
‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ release date announced

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ release date announced

Latest

view all