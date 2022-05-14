Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates one-month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the most loved couples of Bollywood. The couple, who tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony, mark their one-month anniversary today.



Speaking of which, recently, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has treated her fans with adorable unseen photos from her post-wedding festivity with her husband Ranbir, which only spoke of love and jubilation.

On Saturday morning, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share three much-loved photos in which the first one had the actress and Rockstar star sharing a mushy moment together.

Interestingly, the second photo had the 39-year-old holding Alia lovingly at some get-together party whereas in the last photo, the couple could be seen enjoying each other’s company while having a hearty laugh together.

Sharing the post, the Gully boy actress added balloon, dancing and cake emoticons in the caption.





The post went viral after the diva shared photos on her social media, garnering approximately two million likes till the story was filed.

Fans and friends showered their love to the couple, calling them, “best couple in the world”, “cute couple” and “Romeo and Juliet” in the comment section.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to spread their magic onscreen in their movie Brahmastra that is slated to release in September this year.