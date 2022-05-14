 
Showbiz
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai
Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has treated his fans with a surprise announcement about his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The Dabangg actor unveiled his first look from the upcoming flick on social media and fans cannot stop gushing over his latest avatar.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the Sultan actor posted his picture from the film and revealed that he is all set to kick start the shoot in Mumbai.


In the shared picture, the Veer actor looked fierce in an all-black ensemble and sported messy long hair. Holding a metal rod in his hand, Salman seems all ready to give another power-packed performance.

“Shooting commences for my new film,” he captioned his post.

Fans also praised Salman for donning a different look. “Bhai is back,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “We can’t wait for your return bhai.” Many others dropped fire and heart icons in the comments section.

On May 13, the film's shoot commenced at a special set in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 30, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut

Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut
Anushka Sharma opens up about filming ‘Chakda ’Xpress’ after giving birth

Anushka Sharma opens up about filming ‘Chakda ’Xpress’ after giving birth
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls baby Jeh ‘best man for company’: Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls baby Jeh ‘best man for company’: Photo
Zoya Akhtar unveils first look of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer ‘The Archies’

Zoya Akhtar unveils first look of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer ‘The Archies’
Pics: Deepika Padukone leaves everyone gawking at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show

Pics: Deepika Padukone leaves everyone gawking at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show
Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar, says he casted her in his movie when she was ‘a nobody’

Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar, says he casted her in his movie when she was ‘a nobody’
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill grooves on Pakistani song ‘Pasoori,’ video goes viral

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill grooves on Pakistani song ‘Pasoori,’ video goes viral
Katrina Kaif is not pregnant, declares Vicky Kaushal’s spokesperson

Katrina Kaif is not pregnant, declares Vicky Kaushal’s spokesperson
Sohail Khan to end marriage with wife Seema Khan after 25 years: Reports

Sohail Khan to end marriage with wife Seema Khan after 25 years: Reports
Watch: Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, Kangana Ranaut reacts

Watch: Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, Kangana Ranaut reacts
‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ release date announced

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ release date announced
Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

Latest

view all