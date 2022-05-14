 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan's fans plan high-tea birthday party for Lilibet

Saturday May 14, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's excited fans are planning big for Lilibet's birthday as the tot would turn one next month.

lilibet, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, will celebrate her first birthday on June 4. While, the Sussexes squad has began planning for the little one's big day.

Harry and Meghan's fans, dubbed the Sussex Squad, shared plans on Twitter for a virtual "high tea" party to celebrate the special occasion.

One Twitter user with the handle @JoDivaRunner posted: "#SussexSquad Breaking News! "Lilibet Diana’s Birthday Party has been changed to a High Tea Birthday Party! 

"So save the date and get your tea sets and fascinators ready!"

The message garnered massive applause and hearts and attracted hundreds of retweets from other fans of the Sussexes, with one wrote: "So excited to celebrate this big moment."

Another commented: "A reason to get out my fancy tea cups and one of my vintage hats!"

A third with the handle @pricbeal added: "Can’t wait to celebrate Lilibet’s birthdate.#sussexsquad."

Another responded: "Ohhhh!! How fun! I have my tea set. I have the perfect outfit. I just need a fascinator. I'm on it!!"

Harry and Meghan, who are set to travel to Britain from California for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month, have not decided where and how they would celebrate Lilibet's birthday. 

Fans are speculating that Lili is set to spend her first birthday in the UK as it falls during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

