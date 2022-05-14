Karachi suffers hottest day of the year

Karachi observed hottest day of the year today (Saturday). — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said today (Saturday) was the hottest day of the year in Karachi with the temperature exceeding 42.8°C.

According to the Met department, the humidity in the metropolis was 32%. PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the temperature today was 7 degrees higher than the average of May.

Sarfaraz said that the average temperature in May was 35.8°C. He added that the temperature in May 1938 was recorded at 47.8°C.

The chief meteorologist said that the temperature in Karachi is likely to drop by two to three degrees from tomorrow, adding that the temperature is expected to remain between 36 to 38°C.

