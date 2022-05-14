 
pakistan
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi suffers hottest day of the year

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Karachi observed hottest day of the year today (Saturday). — AFP/File
Karachi observed hottest day of the year today (Saturday). — AFP/File 
  • Karachi observes Saturday as the hottest day of the year.  
  • Temperature exceeds 42.8°C, humidity 32%.
  • Sarfaraz says the average temperature in May was 35.8°C.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said today (Saturday) was the hottest day of the year in Karachi with the temperature exceeding 42.8°C.

According to the Met department, the humidity in the metropolis was 32%. PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the temperature today was 7 degrees higher than the average of May.

Sarfaraz said that the average temperature in May was 35.8°C. He added that the temperature in May 1938 was recorded at 47.8°C.

Related items

The chief meteorologist said that the temperature in Karachi is likely to drop by two to three degrees from tomorrow, adding that the temperature is expected to remain between 36 to 38°C.

More From Pakistan:

'Recorded video to be released if something happens to me,' Imran Khan says in Sialkot jalsa

'Recorded video to be released if something happens to me,' Imran Khan says in Sialkot jalsa
IHC directs govt to ensure no cases are lodged against PTI leaders in Madina case

IHC directs govt to ensure no cases are lodged against PTI leaders in Madina case
Girl allegedly kidnapped during Karachi's Saddar blast

Girl allegedly kidnapped during Karachi's Saddar blast
Summary sent to PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment, court told

Summary sent to PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment, court told
Year's first lunar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan

Year's first lunar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan
'Heatwave like conditions' likely to persist in most parts of country next week: PMD

'Heatwave like conditions' likely to persist in most parts of country next week: PMD
Indictment of PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case delayed again

Indictment of PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case delayed again
Ministry to hold balloting for govt Hajj scheme on Sunday

Ministry to hold balloting for govt Hajj scheme on Sunday
Govt to complete constitutional tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Govt to complete constitutional tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Being apolitical is the only option

Being apolitical is the only option
We will not forgive those behind attack on Chinese teachers: FM Bilawal Bhutto

We will not forgive those behind attack on Chinese teachers: FM Bilawal Bhutto
PM Shehbaz to offer condolences on Sheikh Khalifa's demise during UAE visit

PM Shehbaz to offer condolences on Sheikh Khalifa's demise during UAE visit

Latest

view all