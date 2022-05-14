 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?
 Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?

Kylie Jenner left fans wondering after she shared throwback audio of herself and former friend Jordyn Woods prompting speculation that the pair have reconciled.

The reality TV star and her childhood best friend, both 24, are said to have fallen out around three years ago after it was reported that Jordyn had kissed Tristan Thompson, 31.

At the time, the basketball player is understood to have been in a relationship with Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian, 37 - with the scandal having made headlines back in 2019.

@kyliejenner

when your postpartum hormones start to level out ????????????

♬ Life of Kylie_Feeling Like Myself - Peacock TV


It's said to have led to the end of the friendship between Kylie and Jordyn - who appeared on the show Life of Kylie, which was referenced in a video on TikTok recently.

Kylie- who gave birth to her second child in February - shared a clip of herself lip-syncing to audio from the show, captioned: "When your postpartum hormones start to level out."

The social media post sees her mouthing along to previous audio of herself saying: "I'm getting my personality back though. I'm feeling like myself again. I really was not myself."

It isn't just Kylie's voice that features in the video though as an individual, who has been identified by fans as Jordyn, is heard in the background responding: "Yeah I noticed."

"No one gonna talk [about] Jordyn's voice in the audio," said one viewer. Another wrote: "Realizing that's Jordan [sic] in the background." They included a stunned-looking emoji.

Another person said: "Ok but Jordyn's in the audio." Whilst a fourth viewer expressed surprise that Jordyn's voice was "part in the audio," including emojis of skulls in response.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement with A$AP Rocky left Drake in ‘mixed emotions’

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement with A$AP Rocky left Drake in ‘mixed emotions’
Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning Laguna Beach vacation photos with kids

Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning Laguna Beach vacation photos with kids
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'have to suffer' because of Harry, Meghan and Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'have to suffer' because of Harry, Meghan and Andrew
Riz Ahmed teams up with Aneil Karia for modern-day adaptation of ‘Hamlet’

Riz Ahmed teams up with Aneil Karia for modern-day adaptation of ‘Hamlet’

Kylie Jenner 'getting personality back' after coping with postpartum struggles

Kylie Jenner 'getting personality back' after coping with postpartum struggles
Paris Jackson opens her heart out about her late father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson opens her heart out about her late father Michael Jackson
Hailey Bieber drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

Hailey Bieber drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs
Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday
Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration: New plans announced

Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration: New plans announced
Wanda Sykes ‘not fully recovered’ by Will Smith, Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars

Wanda Sykes ‘not fully recovered’ by Will Smith, Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars
Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit

Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit
Lizzo posts memorable throwback pic with Robert Pattinson on his birthday

Lizzo posts memorable throwback pic with Robert Pattinson on his birthday

Latest

view all