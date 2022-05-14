'Recorded video to be released if something happens to me,' Imran Khan says in Sialkot jalsa

Ex-prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a party rally in Sialkot, on May 14, 2022. — YouTube/PTI

Khan says video mentions characters behind "conspiracy" against PTI.

PTI chairman claims a "conspiracy" is being hatched to kill him.

Khan asks courts to ensure safety of officials probing corruption.

SIALKOT: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday he has recorded a video of the characters behind the "conspiracy" against his government, and if something happens to him, it will be released.

The ousted prime minister, in his address to the Sialkot jalsa, said a "conspiracy" was being hatched to take his life — and despite knowing about it earlier, he has now enough evidence to confirm it.

The PTI chairman, in light of the alleged plot to kill him, said he has recorded a video and stored it in a "safe place" in which he has mentioned each and every character that was behind the "conspiracy" to oust his government.

"They (without specifying) have deiced to kill Imran Khan. And this is why I have recorded this video as I don't consider what I do as politics, but this is jihad to me," the PTI chairman said.

Khan said he has named everyone — the people who were involved in the "conspiracy" abroad and at home. "I have said in the video that the names of every person who conspired against my government are etched on my heart."

The PTI chairman said the reason behind his video was that in Pakistan, powerful people are not held accountable, thus, through this video, he will expose everyone who went "against the country's interest."

Khan said that during his tenure, he wanted to hold the corrupt politicians accountable, but the "powerful people" who could do that have now accepted corruption as a norm.

The ousted prime minister urged people to come out against the government and support the PTI as if they do not do this, "you will have no future".

The ousted prime minister has held a series of rallies across different cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, Peshawar, and Jhelum, as he readies his party against the government ahead of the Islamabad march.

'Where are my courts?'

Khan said the judiciary took a good initiative by taking a suo motu on the night of the no-confidence vote and opened the gates of the courts.

The PTI chairman told the judiciary that Rs24 billion corruption cases were filed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, and his brother, Salman Shahbaz.

"So tell me a country where the [authorities] make cases against you and when you come into power, you remove all those officials who were investigating the cases against the corrupt politicians," Khan said.

He paid tribute to former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Dr Rizwan, who was bold enough to continue investigating corruption cases against the "Sharif mafia".

But when the PML-N came into power, "Dr Rizwan was pressurised; Hamza Sharif threatened him and Dr Rizwan came under severe pressure, had a heart attack and passed away".

Khan claimed that another FIA official, Nadeem Akhtar, also suffered a heart attack yesterday. "I want to ask a question: the officers who investigate the cases of mafias are under severe pressure, how is this possible? Where are my courts? It is your job to ensure they are safe."

The PTI chairman told the judiciary that the institutions were being "destroyed" in front of their eyes, and if the condition of the institutions deteriorates, then the country cannot survive.



'We never stopped their rallies'

The Sialkot jalsa is being after heightened political activity took place in the wee hours of Saturday as the Christian community protested against PTI's initial rally venue.

At the Christian community's complaint, the police vacated the venue and as some PTI workers and leaders intervened, they were arrested in the process.



The PTI then changed the venue of its public gathering from CTI ground — a property of the Christian community — to VIP Ground in Sialkot as it had not taken prior permission from them for the rally.

Following this, PTI leaders and workers, including Usman Dar, were released.

Reacting to the Sialkot police and local administration's action against PTI workers, the party chairman said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's party was an equal "coward".

Khan, slamming the government, said that when PTI was in power, it did not stop the then-Opposition from holding long marches, rallies, or sit-ins.

"Every three months, they [PML-N would come to Islambad] to oust our government. Biggest disease Asif Ali Zardari and the person who sells diesel permits, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, were also with you then," Khan said.

Khan said that his party has always remained peaceful, but warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the government that if they resort to violence, then they would "not get any place to hide".

Moving on, the ex-prime minister Khan said after the first independence struggle, that led to the creation of Pakistan, the nation was struggling for "real independence" for the second time.

Turning his guns on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Khan told the PPP chairman to remember that foreign agencies were aware of where "his bank accounts are".

"You will not be able to look them in the eyes and speak," Khan told Bilawal.

'Khan left economy on ventilator'

In response, Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif, while talking to Geo News, said that the economy Imran Khan-led government left behind is on a ventilator.

Talking about the country's deteriorating economy, the defence minister said that the previous government's corruption has damaged the economy, adding that "if Imran Khan knew about politics, Pakistan would not be in this condition today."

Responding to Khan's alleged assassination bid, Asif said that the PTI chairman is talking about non-existent things.

"Talking about things like this makes Khan's mental state questionable. Whenever politicians lose power, they say their life is in danger," he said, adding that Khan's "conspiracy to murder him" is just an act.

Criticising the PTI-led government, Asif said that Khan has no place in the country's dignified political system.

He said PTI leaders never complained "as long as they were getting help" but they do not refer to being dealt with in line with the law.