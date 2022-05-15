 
Millions react as Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce miscarriage

Millions react as Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce miscarriage

Millions of fans and friends have extended love and strength to pop star Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari after they announced a miscarriage.

The 40-year-old singer wrote in a joint-post with Sam Asghari on Instagram, saying “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

Spears had announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post on April 11, saying "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby."

In their post Saturday, Spears and Asghari added that they "will continue trying to expand our beautiful family... We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Over 1.5 million fans and friends have reacted to the sad news.

Commenting on the post, Paris Hilton said, “I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love. Love you lots B.”

Britney is already mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single Slumber Party.

After announcing their engagement late last year, Spears has since started referring to her 28-year-old partner as her "husband."

