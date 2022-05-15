 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed
Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed

Amber Heard’s secret ‘firm friendship’ with an Australian football player has been brought to light amid the actor’s ongoing lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

The Herald Sun on Saturday revealed that Gold Coast Suns player and Heard got close during her time on the Gold Coast in 2017, during the Aquaman filming.

The outlet reported that the duo met at a private function at The Star Casino at the time.

“It was purely organic and by chance over a glass of red wine,” a source spilt to the publication.

The source describes that Heard appeared as an 'intelligent, charismatic and caring' woman who formed a ‘firm friendship’ with an AFL star.

The actor was single at the time before she reunited with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk after leaving Australia at the end of 2017. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to 'go work for McDonald's' after UK quit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to 'go work for McDonald's' after UK quit
Blac Chyna turns to Celebrity Boxing after losing $100m lawsuit against Kardashians

Blac Chyna turns to Celebrity Boxing after losing $100m lawsuit against Kardashians
Meghan Markle pal called 'biggest creator of drama' after British media mockery

Meghan Markle pal called 'biggest creator of drama' after British media mockery
Millions react as Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce miscarriage

Millions react as Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce miscarriage
Prince William, Kate Middleton trying to 'copy' Harry by snubbing royal protocols

Prince William, Kate Middleton trying to 'copy' Harry by snubbing royal protocols
Prince Harry would feel 'spare' in front of 'heir' William and his kids if he was in UK

Prince Harry would feel 'spare' in front of 'heir' William and his kids if he was in UK
Sam Asghari sends sweet message to Britney Spears after couple loses ‘miracle baby’

Sam Asghari sends sweet message to Britney Spears after couple loses ‘miracle baby’

Piers Morgan dubs Eurovision ‘politically-motivated’ contest after Ukraine win

Piers Morgan dubs Eurovision ‘politically-motivated’ contest after Ukraine win
Prince William lauds Liverpool for winning FA Cup final after booed by fans

Prince William lauds Liverpool for winning FA Cup final after booed by fans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage
Volodymyr Zelensky reacts as Ukrainian band wins Eurovision song contest

Volodymyr Zelensky reacts as Ukrainian band wins Eurovision song contest
Ukraine band makes plea for Mariupol at Eurovision final

Ukraine band makes plea for Mariupol at Eurovision final

Latest

view all