Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed

Amber Heard’s secret ‘firm friendship’ with an Australian football player has been brought to light amid the actor’s ongoing lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

The Herald Sun on Saturday revealed that Gold Coast Suns player and Heard got close during her time on the Gold Coast in 2017, during the Aquaman filming.

The outlet reported that the duo met at a private function at The Star Casino at the time.

“It was purely organic and by chance over a glass of red wine,” a source spilt to the publication.

The source describes that Heard appeared as an 'intelligent, charismatic and caring' woman who formed a ‘firm friendship’ with an AFL star.

The actor was single at the time before she reunited with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk after leaving Australia at the end of 2017.