 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kevin Bacon remembers 'Tremors' co-star Fred Ward

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Kevin Bacon remembers Tremors co-star Fred Ward
Kevin Bacon remembers 'Tremors' co-star Fred Ward

Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt tribute to his Tremors co-star, Fred Ward, who died on Sunday at the age of 79.

Posting a memorable picture from their 1990s hit movie on Twitter, Bacon wrote, “So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

He continued, “I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace, Fred.”

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship while starring in the 1990 classic together.

Earlier, in an interview with Esquire, the Footloose actor said Tremors was the only film he was ever interested in doing a sequel to.

“It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all,” he told the magazine last May.

Meanwhile, Ward’s rep. Ron Hofmann said that his cause of death would not be revealed at this time.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth ‘almost’ got shot by Palace guardsman: Details

Queen Elizabeth ‘almost’ got shot by Palace guardsman: Details
Jason Momoa apologizes for capturing pictures inside Sistine Chapel

Jason Momoa apologizes for capturing pictures inside Sistine Chapel
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ favourite superhero – and it’s Marvel!

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ favourite superhero – and it’s Marvel!
Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s loving nickname for Queen revealed

Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s loving nickname for Queen revealed
Megan Fox ‘seems bothered’ as pals think her romance with Machine Gun Kelly is ‘toxic’

Megan Fox ‘seems bothered’ as pals think her romance with Machine Gun Kelly is ‘toxic’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under immense pressure from Netflix: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under immense pressure from Netflix: Here’s why
Prince William worried Harry will 'milk' Queen Jubilee to honour Netflix deal

Prince William worried Harry will 'milk' Queen Jubilee to honour Netflix deal
Selena Gomez dishes on 'manifesting love' on 'SNL': 'I will take anyone'

Selena Gomez dishes on 'manifesting love' on 'SNL': 'I will take anyone'
Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed

Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to 'go work for McDonald's' after UK quit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to 'go work for McDonald's' after UK quit
Blac Chyna turns to Celebrity Boxing after losing $100m lawsuit against Kardashians

Blac Chyna turns to Celebrity Boxing after losing $100m lawsuit against Kardashians
Meghan Markle pal called 'biggest creator of drama' after British media mockery

Meghan Markle pal called 'biggest creator of drama' after British media mockery

Latest

view all