Sunday May 15 2022
SADShabbir Ahmed Dar

Rawalpindi matric board: Two exams cancelled

SADShabbir Ahmed Dar

Sunday May 15, 2022

Image showing a calculator, a pencil, a sharpener, and a paper with some mathematical equations written on it. — Pixabay/ MarandaP
  • One day prior, papers for mathematics part I and II had been leaked at one of examination centres in Rawalpindi.
  • Incidnet took place at Government High School in Nara, Tehsil Kahuta of Rawalpindi.
  • One teacher allegedly involved in crime has been arrested.

The Higher Education Department of Punjab has cancelled two exams of the Rawalpindi matric board, a notification issued in this regard said Sunday.

According to the spokesperson for the Rawalpindi board, the papers for mathematics (for parts I and II) had been leaked a day prior to the exam at one of the examination centres.

"The mathematics paper was leaked at the Government High School in Nara, Tehsil Kahuta of Rawalpindi," the notification stated. 

The police have taken a teacher, who was allegedly involved in the crime, into custody for interrogation, the Rawalpindi board spokesperson said, adding that action will be taken against all individuals involved in the leaking of the examination paper.

