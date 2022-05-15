Millie Bobby Brown oozes charm in white satin gown at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere

 
Millie Bobby Brown has raised the temperature on the internet with her latest appearance in a gorgeous white outfit.

Brown rocked a one-shoulder gown at the star-studded premiere for Stranger Things season four on Saturday night in New York, making her eye-catching appearance with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The actress, 18, posed up beside her man in a stunning white satin gown with a black mesh shoulder and a dramatic thigh-high slit up one leg.

The couple first sparked romance rumors last June, with Brown making things between herself and the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi's Instagram official in November.

Brown's classy premiere gown cinched at the waist and had a bustier-style bodice.

She teamed the look with a pair of black platform heels with ankle straps.

The star's blonde hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and chest as she posed. Her fringe was bumped under and parted down the middle.

However, she completed the look by keeping accessories to a minimum by opting for a pair of dainty diamond earrings and several gold bands.

On the other hand, Jake looked dapper in a white turtleneck top layered under a black jacket and tucked into a pair of black trousers.

His bleached blonde hair was styled away from his face and he rocked a goatee and a light mustache.

Jake completed the look with a pair of black patent leather shoes.

The couple put on a loved-up display during their time on the red carpet, with Jake posing with his arm wrapped around Brown's waist.

The highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 27.

It will premiere in two batches, with the second batch hitting the streaming platform on July 1. 


