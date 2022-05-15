Jennifer Grey recalls falling in love with Johnny Depp, ‘so beautiful’

Jennifer Grey is recalling her dating days with Johnny Depp, saying he was more than easy on the eyes back then.

“You have to understand, Johnny Depp, 1989 Johnny Depp, so beautiful, you’ve never seen a more beautiful … it’s almost inhuman,” told the Dirty Dancing star to the TV host Drew Barrymore on her show Thursday.

Grey also told Barrymore that she was engaged to Depp and Matthew Broderick at different times during the same month in 1988.

After she and Broderick broke it off, Grey met Depp through her agent and they got engaged two weeks after they started dating.

“It was really a sign that there was trouble afoot on my part,” Grey told Barrymore about being engaged to two men in the same month. “I just thought it was God rescuing me from one bad situation and just lovingly plopping me into a Johnny Depp souffle.”

Grey included an entry from a journal she kept shortly after meeting Depp in new memoir, Out of the Corner.

“On August 12, I wrote in my journal, ‘I’m in love, pretty sure for the first time in my life … He’s kind, funny, smart, moral, thoughtful, respectful,'” she wrote.

The couple had a dog named Lulu. “She was our practice baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town,” she wrote.

But according to Grey, the relationship was short-lived in part because of Depp’s behavior.

“He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone,” she wrote.

In the book, she said she ended the engagement with a note she left in Depp’s hotel room one day after he left for a meeting one morning and failed to come back or try to contact her.

Depp is currently embroiled in a vicious defamation suit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, who he sued in 2019 over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about being a victim of sexual violence.



